3 matches which shouldn't be booked at SummerSlam

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 5.62K // 18 Jul 2018, 13:45 IST

SummerSlam 2017 had its moments!

SummerSlam season is finally here. In just little over a month, WWE will present its 31st edition of SummerSlam live at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 19. SummerSlam is the second biggest event of the year after WrestleMania.

SummerSlam is a perfect stage for dream matches. Over the past few decades, we have seen so many dream matches take place. Just to name a few; Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs John Cena.

However last year, WWE gave us matches no one wanted to see. We saw Jinder Mahal take on Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE championship, John Cena take on Baron Corbin in another boring feud, and we saw AJ Styles continue his underwhelming feud with Kevin Owens. In 2016 we also saw Dean Ambrose defend his WWE title against Dolph Ziggler in a match few were interested in.

Coming to this year's event WWE must ensure that it delivers a thrilling show as WrestleMania underwhelmed and disappointed this year. WWE could give us dream matches at this year's show with matches like Daniel Bryan vs The Miz and AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe.

WWE must not give us matches and feuds not worthy of SummerSlam.

Here's a look at 3 matches that shouldn't happen at 'The Biggest Event of the Summer', regardless of how bad management wants them to happen.

#3 Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins recently

Dolph Ziggler has been champion for a month now but I still question WWE's tactic of making him the Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title with the help of his buddy Drew McIntyre, and has held onto it thus far courtesy of McIntyre.

Recent reports and rumors from top analysts suggest that McIntyre is in line for a huge push and is expected to turn on Dolph and move onto bigger things. McIntyre vs Ziggler is one of the rumored matches heading into SummerSlam. However, this is a match that shouldn't happen on a stage like SummerSlam.

With all due respect McIntyre and Ziggler are two talented wrestlers and can put on a great show, but McIntyre's character needs more work. McIntyre is still new to the main roster and WWE shouldn't rush with his push. WWE should slowly build him up for an Intercontinental title reign. SummerSlam is too soon for his coronation.

