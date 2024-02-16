3 matches WWE can add to Elimination Chamber 2024 on SmackDown tonight (Feb 16, 2024)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is approximately a week away, and its card is shaping up nicely. Hometown superstar Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title against Nia Jax, likely headlining the event in Perth, Australia. The Eradicator's Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also be in action, defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

Elsewhere, six men and six women will compete in the respective Chamber matches to earn shots at Ripley and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The World Heavyweight Champion himself will also appear on the show in a non-competitive capacity, gracing the Grayson Waller Effect alongside bitter enemy turned ally Cody Rhodes.

With only four matches confirmed and just over a week to go, WWE could add some last-minute clashes to flesh out the card. Some of these could be made on the February 16 episode of SmackDown, where certain rivalries worthy of such a stage are running hot.

Here are three matches that can be added to the Optus stadium show on the blue brand tonight

#3: Bayley and Dakota Kai vs The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

Expand Tweet

After IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors betrayed Bayley post-Royal Rumble, Dakota Kai had a big decision to make on WWE SmackDown last week. Kai returned to address the situation in Damage CTRL, seemingly aligning with The Role Model despite appearing ready to attack her moments earlier.

The former two-time tag team champion's true intentions still seem murky, which could lead to a compelling story being told in Perth. If she is cleared to return to the ring, she could team up with the Royal Rumble winner to challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane at Optus stadium. If she's not cleared, the match can still be made but instead become a swerve where she turns on the former women's champion with minimal physicality.

Alternatively, a healthy Kai could betray Bayley and also attack SKY, leading to a WrestleMania triple threat between the three original Damage CTRL members. Betrayal was, after all, her specialty in NXT.

#2: Legado Del Fantasma and LWO could set up a six-man tag and epic Elimination Chamber return on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ever since Santos Escobar turned heel, the new Legado Del Fantasma and LWO have been at each other's throats on WWE SmackDown. Escobar has especially won praise for his inspired heel work, while Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo have rejuvenated their careers. Meanwhile, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro are in need of a big showcase match.

A six-man tag match could be set for Australia, giving both teams a chance to win conclusive bragging rights. This match could also set up an epic return for Rey Mysterio to set up a potential WrestleMania XL match against Santos Escobar. A surprise return from the three-time world champion would be an unforgettable moment for the crowd in Perth.

#1: Kevin Owens and Logan Paul could set up an Elimination Chamber rematch on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Consider these three things: First off, Kevin Owens lost to Logan Paul at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in controversial circumstances. Secondly, The Prizefighter then made it clear afterward that he was not done with The Maverick and that he would seek a rematch. Thirdly, both men will compete in Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on SmackDown tonight.

Imagine a scenario where the social media megastar costs Owens his qualifier against Dominik Mysterio, and The Prizefighter later returns the favor as Paul battles The Miz. This could set up a United States Championship rematch in the Optus stadium, with both men finally settling their score before going on to WrestleMania XL.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE