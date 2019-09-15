3 Matches you shouldn't miss from Clash of Champions

This should be money

We are just a few hours away from Clash of Champions. The pay-per-view is set to emanate live from Charlotte, North Carolina this year. It is the third edition of Clash of Champions, as the PPV was held twice before. After the inaugural show in 2016, it continued in the following year, but the PPV was replaced by Evolution last year.

With an imposing match card, the show is guaranteed to deliver a great show. A total of eleven matches are scheduled to take place on Sunday. However, the King of the Ring match will not happen at Spectrum Center, as the match has been postponed to RAW, hence, the King of the Ring winner will not be crowned at Clash of Champions.

One salient feature of this pay-per-view is that all the champions of RAW and SmackDown Live will defend their respective belts. On that note, let's find out three crucial matches the fans shouldn't miss from Clash of Champions this year.

#3 Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton

Will Orton end KofiMania?

The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will face his biggest challenger to date in Randy Orton. The fans are eager to see them collide at Spectrum Center, as the rivalry has been exciting so far. Orton, who is a 13-time world champion, will be looking to capture the gold after a gap of two years.

The two Superstars already locked horns at SummerSlam, but the match didn't have a proper outcome. Kofi Kingston managed to retain the title but the scenario could be different at Clash of Champions. Considering Orton has been the dominant one in this rivalry, he could end the dream run of Kingston.

Kingston stood tall at MSG this week when he delivered a devastating Boomdrop to Orton. Judging by their previous encounters, the WWE Championship match could steal the show on Sunday. The feud is unlikely to end at Clash of Champions though.

