3 Men Stephanie McMahon was romantically linked with in real life before marrying WWE CCO Triple H

Stephanie McMahon has long been one of WWE’s most influential figures in the entire professional wrestling industry. The former Chief Branding Officer of the company made a major name for herself for the contributions she made in elevating the status of women in the industry, bringing equality to reality.

Ad

While her business impact has been huge, Stephanie’s personal life has often drawn equal attention from fans and the media. McMahon is married to the current Chief Content Officer of the company, Triple H, and the couple has been together for decades now. However, long before she married Triple H, rumors about her personal relationships with different names in the wrestling business made headlines around the globe.

WWE has always blurred the lines between reality and storyline, and Stephanie McMahon often found herself linked to stars both on television and behind the scenes. The star was often featured alongside other names in romantic storylines, which ultimately led to rumors about their relationships.

Ad

Trending

Let’s look back at a few names Stephanie McMahon was romantically linked with in real life before tying the knot with Triple H.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

#3. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

One of the most controversial names associated with Stephanie McMahon has been “Macho Man” Randy Savage. A possible connection between the two was drawn as far back as the mid-1990s, but neither of the veterans confirmed anything.

This gained momentum after Randy had a fallout with Vince McMahon, Stephane's father, which added more drama to their rumored relationship and ended up sparking millions of conversations around the world. Neither star ever addressed the rumors in public, and it is highly unlikely that Stephanie would ever talk about it in the future as well.

Ad

#2. Stephanie McMahon's on-screen fiancé, Test

Stephanie McMahon was also romantically linked to Andrew “Test” Martin, both on-screen and reportedly behind the scenes. Their storyline back in 1999 featured Test becoming Stephanie’s fiancé, in kayfabe, which culminated in the infamous wedding episode on WWE RAW.

While the televised storyline was interrupted by Triple H, fans have believed that Stephanie and Test were close in real life as well. While neither veteran has ever addressed the same as a real-life relationship in public, speculation has been ongoing for years and has led fans to believe it was all true as well.

Ad

#1. Kurt Angle

Another name Stephanie McMahon was rumored to be linked with is Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. Their on-screen pairing in 2000 became one of WWE’s most memorable love triangle storylines, involving Stephanie’s on-screen husband (then), Triple H, as well.

The chemistry between the two was undoubtedly undeniable, leading fans to wonder if there was more to the relationship than just the storyline. Neither Angle nor Stephanie confirmed anything romantic outside the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!