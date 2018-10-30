×
3 Mistakes That WWE Made On Raw (29 October 2018)

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Oct 2018

What are they doing?
What are they doing?

Last night's WWE Monday Night RAW was the go-home show for Crown Jewel. WWE had one final chance to get people excited for Friday's show. They booked this show just like any other edition of RAW. But one thing that they could really manage better was the time. Segments that should have been shorter went on for way too long. And there was not much significant wrestling that we saw either.

In comparison to last week's, this show was not a good one. Last week was special but then WWE came right back to square one and failed to keep the momentum going. The Seth Rollins-Dean Ambrose segment was fine, but again it didn't have to go that long if WWE had nothing else planned for it.

In this article, we will take a look at three mistakes that WWE made on Raw:

#3 Replacing John Cena with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley will replace John Cena in the WWE World Cup
Bobby Lashley will replace John Cena in the WWE World Cup

Rumors circulated over the weekend about John Cena telling the WWE that he does not want to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. So WWE had to make a replacement because Cena was one of the eight participants in the World Cup. WWE did a match between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor which ended in a DQ after Lio Rush interfered. After the match, Lashley attacked Balor and that made Baron Corbin a happy guy.

As a result of this, Lashley was awarded a place in the World Cup and he will face Seth Rollins in Round 1 of the tournament. I believe that WWE had so many options around and they decided to go with Lashley. At first, when Lio Rush joined him, his gimmick was entertaining. But ever since he has turned heel, he has got no heat whatsoever.

I think McIntyre, Elias, Balor or even Dean Ambrose could have been a better option to replace John Cena.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield D-Generation X The Undertaker Triple H
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
