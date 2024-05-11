3 mistakes Triple H has already made with Cody Rhodes' WWE title reign

Cody Rhodes' tenure as Undisputed WWE Champion has recently surpassed 100 days, which includes several successful title defenses at house shows and a notable victory at Backlash France where he retained his title against AJ Styles.

Despite receiving significant fan support for his storyline conclusion at WrestleMania XL, Rhodes' championship reign has evoked mixed reactions from fans online.

In this article, we will explore three mistakes that Triple H has already made during Cody Rhodes' first World title reign in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Lack of storyline and direction for Cody Rhodes' title reign

Expand Tweet

One significant mistake made by Triple H with Cody Rhodes' championship reign is the lack of a cohesive storyline and direction. This is exemplified by the announcement of Cody's upcoming match against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, where he will face the United States Champion in a Champion vs. Champion showdown.

The decision was made during the latest episode of the blue brand, where Nick Aldis revealed Logan Paul as Cody's next opponent. The announcement received a mixed reaction from fans online, with many considering this sudden Champion vs. Champion bout as evidence that Triple H doesn't have a clear storyline and direction for Cody Rhodes as the champion.

This lack of clarity may result in fans losing interest in the American Nightmare's world title reign. Furthermore, reports have emerged suggesting that WWE doesn't have a major direction planned for Cody Rhodes until the returns of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

#2. No fighting Champion on television since winning the title

Expand Tweet

During Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns, the American Nightmare claimed to be a fighting champion and criticized the Tribal Chief for his lack of title defenses. However, since becoming the Undisputed Champion, Rhodes has defended his title primarily at house shows rather than on television appearances, which appears to be another mistake made by Triple H.

As Rhodes intends to be a fighting champion, it would be better to have him issue open challenges and defend his title on weekly shows. This would help the company maintain crowd support for Cody.

Not only this, but it will also showcase how the American Nightmare's title reign benefits the business and other stars, as they would have the opportunity to compete in a World title bout.

#1. Similar promo segments almost every week

Expand Tweet

Since winning the Undisputed Championship, the 38-year-old star has been featured in multiple segments on both RAW and SmackDown. However, these promo segments often contain repetitive themes and dialogue, which is another mistake made by the Chief Content Officer.

Even after a few weeks post-Mania, the American Nightmare has only been seen discussing completing his father's dream and how Seth Rollins aided him in doing so. He continuously mentions The Rock and Roman Reigns in the process.

It's high time that Triple H changes Rhodes' promo style in segments to bring some fresh vibes to the American Nightmare's title reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback