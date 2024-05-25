3 mistakes WWE made at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia came to an end some time ago. Overall, the event received a good response and it witnessed Gunther and Nia Jax become King and Queen of the Ring.

Apart from that, it also featured title matches which further added to the event. However, despite all the things that went well, there were also some mistakes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. In this article, we will look at three such mistakes the Stamford-based promotion made at the PLE.

#3. Becky Lynch lost her title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

On April 22nd, Becky Lynch won the Women's World Championship, which further cemented her legacy as an all-time great. However, her title run came to an end at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring after Liv Morgan beat her and became the new champion.

This decision to book Becky to lose was probably a mistake by WWE. It would have been better if the promotion had let her keep the title for a while. Even though it's understandable that the promotion wanted to book a feud between Morgan and Rhea Ripley, they could have potentially looked at a triple-threat scenario.

#2. Nia Jax winning Queen of the Ring

In the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, Nia Jax faced Lyra Valkyria. While Valkyria gave the match her best shot, she couldn't beat Jax. However, if one thinks about it, booking Jax to win was probably not the best decision.

Throughout the tournament, fans had gotten behind Lyra Valkyria, and this was rare for someone who just moved to the main roster. Hence, if WWE had to book Valkyria to win, they probably could have developed her into the next big thing on the main roster.

#1. The finish of the match between Gunther and Randy Orton

At King and Queen of the Ring, Gunther beat Randy Orton to claim the crown. However, this victory came with its fair share of controversy. Video of the match shows that when Gunther had Orton pinned, the latter's shoulder was up. This led to fans questioning the validity of Gunther's victory.

WWE could have avoided this situation by booking a different ending to the match. However, since the ending can't be changed now, it will be interesting to see what the promotion does. In an interview after the PLE, Triple H suggested a possible rematch between the two.

