3 Mistakes WWE made on NXT before Vengeance Day

WWE NXT delivered the final episode of the show before Vengeance Day. Fans are ready to view some top action on Saturday night’s show.

Before the big event, WWE gave Cora Jade a chance to prove herself against Bayley. Meanwhile, Trick Williams appeared on the show to accept a challenge from Eddy Thorpe for a strap match without too much buildup.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory also did well to build their match against Oba Femi for the top title. However, the company continued to tease tensions between the A-Town Down Under teammates.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura also had a solid showing on the show earning them a Tag Team Championship Match against Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Judging by how well the champions are performing, it's unlikely that Briggs and Inamura will win the titles.

Trending

While things went smoothly most of the time, there were some issues that need attention. Check out the three big mistakes NXT made before Vengeance Day.

#3. Another disappointment for TNA fans who tuned in for NXT

TNA fans were excited to see JDC (formerly Fandango) return to NXT on last week’s show to challenge Lexis King for the Heritage Cup. The two men battled on the latest episode of the show.

It was a good match that had some top spots. Unsurprisingly, Lexis King went over the TNA star for a much-needed statement win.

While the result was good for King, it hurt TNA’s credibility a little bit more. WWE fans have seen TNA stars appear to take losses without making a big impact. Except for Jordynne Grace, and Joe Hendry, no other star has managed to go big to make things more competitive.

#2. Cora Jade defeated Bayley to enter the NXT Women’s Championship picture

Cora Jade and Bayley faced off just days before Vengeance Day. The Role Model was already booked for a Triple Threat match for the NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

An interference from Perez helped Jade capitalize and finish off Bayley for the win. It was noted that the win was the biggest of Cora Jade’s career.

It made no sense why Roxanne Perez helped the woman who beat her down last week to pick up the win even though he has an ongoing rivalry with The Role Model. Ava then appeared to add Cora to the women's title match to turn a few more heads.

The Fatal Four-Way Match is stacked, and fans will hope to see Giulia retain so Roxanne and Cora can move on to the main roster soon.

#1. Ridge Holland picked up another loss in WWE

Ridge Holland is arguably one of the toughest men in WWE. He has had some good matches and has even contested for the NXT Championship.

He challenged Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday. Unfortunately, he came up short once again even though he is a tough competitor who could have realistically defeated The Don in the Steel Cage.

The ‘babyface’ Tony D used the crowbar for the win, tainting his win a little more than expected. WWE needs to rethink its strategy with Holland, who has had a few great matches on the brand. He has the potential to carry the brand and become a dominant figure in WWE like Oba Femi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback