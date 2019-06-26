3 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown Live this week (25 June 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 912 // 26 Jun 2019, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown Live

Stomping Grounds was certainly an action-packed show and it exceeded the expectations of the fans. The anticipation was high for the SmackDown Live after Stomping Grounds this week. We saw a good episode of the blue brand with some impressive matches.

Two new matches got confirmed for Extreme Rules on SmackDown Live this week. The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will defend his title against Samoa Joe, while Alexa Bliss and Bayley will have a rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Dolph Ziggler squared off with Kofi Kingston as the latter was victorious. Nikki Cross defeated Bayley and Ember Moon got pinned by Sonya Deville. Heavy Machinery and New Day teamed up to defeat the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Erick Rowan. Moreover, Elias overpowered the Miz with the help of Shane McMahon.

Though it was a fantastic episode, it could have been better. Here we discuss three mistakes WWE made on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Bayley's loss

Bayley had a remarkable night at Stomping Grounds where she pinned Alexa Bliss. The Hugger secured her maiden victory against the Goddess on a pay-per-view. While the presence of Nikki Cross seemed like an advantage for Bliss, it backfired as Cross became a primary reason for Bliss' loss at Tacoma Dome. However, Cross made it up this week by securing a rematch for Alexa at Extreme Rules.

Since grabbing the most coveted women's prize of the blue brand, Bayley has been a fighting champion. Apart from pinning Charlotte Flair twice, she also pinned Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss, however, the shocking loss on SmackDown Live this week could derail her momentum. If WWE wanted a rematch between Bliss and Bayley, Cross could have won by disqualification or count out. A clean loss against Nikki Cross is certainly not good news for the champion.

1 / 2 NEXT