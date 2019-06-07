3 mistakes WWE might make at WWE Super ShowDown

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 139 // 07 Jun 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE can't mess up here

The WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia is just a few hours away as we are set for another event taking place in the Middle East. The best – or worst, whichever is your perspective – part about shows in Saudi Arabia is that the legends of the business take part in it.

For instance, we are set to see Randy Orton take on Triple H in what promises to be a classic of an encounter. Similarly, Goldberg and The Undertaker are going to go toe-to-toe in the ring for the very first time.

Although the match should have happened at least over a decade ago, it still gives us the opportunity to claim that we witness two legends face each other at least once in their career.

With regards to the show, it could be a blockbuster, but WWE could also make some mistakes. In the last PPV, WWE made Brock Lesnar win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match right at the very end to make the spectators leave with a sour taste in their mouths.

And here are three mistakes that they could make in this PPV…

#3 Taking the Championship off Kofi

Kofi Kingston has been a great champion so far. Even though some people doubted in his ability of becoming a main event star, Kingston has proven that he has what it takes to be a champ.

Indeed, the crowd still love him wherever he goes. In the SmackDown before Super ShowDown, the crowd were continuously chanting his name and cheering for him, which shows that he is very over with the fans.

Kingston is set to take on Ziggler in the PPV, and while it might be a good idea to see the Show Off win the title somewhere down the line, it just shouldn’t happen tonight as there has been very little to this feud as of now.

1 / 3 NEXT