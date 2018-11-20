3 moments you may have missed on RAW this week (November 19, 2018)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 828 // 20 Nov 2018, 19:23 IST

Some moments you might have missed from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (19th November 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments from Seth Rollins chasing Dean Ambrose throughout the entire arena to Ronda Rousey issuing an open challenge to the entire RAW Womens' Locker Room.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming. Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure & interesting moments from this week's RAW.

With Survivor Series 2018 being well past us at this point in time, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 19th November 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW...

#1: The first match and segment of the night lasted more than 50 minutes

This segment and the following match filled an hour's worth of Monday Night RAW

Last night's show kicked-off with Acting General Manager Baron Corbin & RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon celebrating their clean sweep victory over SmackDown Live during Survivor Series 2018.

This celebration was quickly interrupted by Braun Strowman, and McMahon granted Strowman his match against Corbin at TLC in December with the stipulation being that Corbin would become permanent GM of RAW if he wins. However, if Strowman would go on to win this match, then The Monster Among Men was guaranteed a Universe Title shot against Brock Lesnar at next year's Royal Rumble.

This particular segment led into a six-man elimination tag team match, which would go on to fill about an hour's worth of Monday Night RAW.

Not only did the match end in a no-contest, it seems as if a Pay-Per-View match against Baron Corbin is nothing but a roadblock in front of Braun Strowman's path to glory. Moreover, this also indicates that there was not a whole lot of material written for this week's edition of RAW (except the Rollins-Ambrose bit), given the lengthiness of the opening sequences.

What did you think? Sound off in the comments section below...

