3 moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week (November 27, 2018)

Here are some moments you may have missed from this week's SmackDown Live episode

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (27th November 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments from Becky Lynch returning as the champion to Samoa Joe crashing Jeff Hardy's 20th Anniversary celebration.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming. Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure & interesting moments from this week's SmackDown Live.

With TLC 2018 inching closer than ever before, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 27th November 2018 edition of WWE SmackDown Live...

#3: AJ Styles indirectly roasts Monday Night RAW during his promo

AJ Styles compared Daniel Bryan to a 'certain' champion over at Monday Night RAW

On last night's show, AJ Styles entered the ring and made his first major statement against Daniel Bryan after what the latter did to him one week before Survivor Series 2018.

The Phenomenal One initially talked about how the 14 days following his title loss have felt longer than the 300+ days he had been WWE Champion of the world.

As the promo went on, Styles questioned Daniel's loyalties to the brand as WWE Champion, and after missing last night's show to skipping live events, there was only one thing that AJ could say, "Sounds like to me someone has been watching RAW and getting ideas how they do things over there..."

Of course, the above statement was a direct jab towards Monday Night RAW, and more specifically, towards Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan at the same time. That is how you truly kill two birds (three, including Monday Night RAW) with one stone...

