3 most likely championship contenders following SummerSlam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles' feud is heating up

SummerSlam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV afforded excellent entertainment. However, it was the storytelling that blew fans away. There were developments, culminations, and unexpected twists. Moreover, on Raw and SmackDown Live things became even more entertaining. It has set up the remainder of 2018.

On Raw, The Shield reformed preventing Braun Strowman's challenge. On SmackDown Samoa Joe stepped up his attacks on AJ Styles, see video below. The week is still young as NXT has yet aired. Therefore, what can we expect?. Will there be new developments?

# 3. Pete Dunne (NXT North American Championship)

Pete Dunne has crossed over to Raw in the past

Ricochet defeated Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV in an excellent showing. However, after the match, Ricochet was confronted by Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Interestingly Pete Dunne would intervene on Richochet's behalf, see video below.

The confrontation is interesting. Firstly, it legitimized the threat of Undisputed Era to Richochet's reign. Moreover, Pete Dunne looked immensely threatening and a credible challenger. With NXT UK still taking shape, it frees Dunne to pursue other interests.

A match between Richochet and Pete Dunne would be dramatic. Moreover, their wrestling styles match nicely. However, perhaps the best aspect would be the storytelling. Firstly, it builds prestige for UK division wrestlers. Secondly, it maintains the crossover between NXT and NXT UK for the future. That is an integral element to both brand's success.

