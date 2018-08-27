3 most likely opponents who could dethrone the NXT UK Women's Champion

Who can dethrone Rhea Ripley?

This year has been an exponential success for women's wrestling in WWE in particular due to the NXT UK division and the announcement of WWE Evolution. Moreover, this success was recently improved, with Rhea Ripley becoming NXT UK Women's champion.

With upcoming events such as Evolution and January's Royal Rumble, there is a plethora of excitement. Moreover, what can we expect from the UK Women's division? With talents such as; Jinny, Xia Brookside, and Tessa Blanchard plying their trade throughout the world, it is evident women's wrestling has a bright future.

#3 Xia Brookside

Will the 19-year-old Xia Brookside equal Tyler Bate's success?

Xia Henderson would begin her wrestling career in 2014 as a valet. However, since 2015 she has performed as a wrestler. She adopted her step father's surname, performing as Xia Brookside. As the step-daughter of Robbie Brookside, her future could be immense.

Since her debut, Brookside has performed for World Wonder Ring Stardom and All-Star Wrestling, predominantly. This year Brookside will participate in the Mae Young Classic, alongside many other talents. Her performances will steal the show. Moreover, the match quality is set to be epic.

In upcoming months Brookside will compete on NXT UK television. Therefore, what can fans expect? Regardless, her matches should live up to her step-father's. If your unfamiliar with Brookside's wrestling career, see video below. Could she win the Mae Young Classic and challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's championship? Only time will tell.

#2 Toni Storm

Toni Storm (right) will participate in the Mae Young Classic this year

Toni Storm has progressed immensely since debuting in 2009. She has worked for World Wonder Ring Stardom and Progress Wrestling. Throughout her career Storm has dominated, winning multiple championships.

In May 2017 Storm's career took off. She would become the first ever Progress Women's Champion. In following months Storm would participate in the Mae Young Classic, reaching the semi-finals. She would lose to Kairi Sane, see video below. In 2018 it was announced that Storm would once again participate in the Mae Young Classic.

Toni Storm has a unique ring style. Moreover, she is popular with crowds. In June this year Storm competed at the NXT UK Championship tournament. She would face Killer Kelly and Isla Dawn. Moreover, let's not forget her epic encounter with Shayna Basler during NXT. Storm's future is going to be exciting.

#1 Jinny

Jinny and Toni Storm have history

Jinny has been performing since 2015. Her career took off when she graduated from Progress Wrestling's training programme. She would be the first ever women to graduate. Jinny has performed exponentially throughout her career, winning multiple championships.

Since 2017 Jinny has sporadically appeared for WWE. Her first appearance was at WrestleMania 33 Axxess. At the UK Championship tournament in 2018, Jinny participated in a Fatal-Four way match. Unfortunately, she was injured. She is scheduled to appear in the Mae Young Classic.

In the ring, Jinny performs with a unique blend of technical wrestling. Moreover, she is very aggressive with opponents. Her future with NXT UK is going to be eventful. Fans should expect her to be number one contender especially considering her career before WWE.