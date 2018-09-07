3 Most memorable Hell In a Cell matches

Shane McMahon on top of a hell in a cell

WWE Hell In A Cell is an annual event produced by WWE and broadcast only through Pay Per View and the WWE network. The event was established in 2009, replacing WWE No Mercy in the early October slot of WWE's pay-per-view calendar.

This year, the event is scheduled to take place on Sun., Sept. 16, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. This is the tenth time that WWE will organise this event. This year the show returns to a dual-branded event between SmackDown and Raw after being organized as a single brand event in 2016 and 2017.

With nine days left for the PPV, we take a look at the most memorable moments this event has provided over the years.

#3 Brock Lesnar Vs The Undertaker (Hell In a Cell 2015)

After defeating Undertaker and ending his most famous streak at WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar faced off against Undertaker one more time at Hell In a Cell to put an end to their storied rivalry. In this epic match that was seen by many as a passing of the torch, a new king taking his throne.

The pair energetically fought to a finish that offered little doubt as to who the company's conqueror was, and Lesnar gave the aged star an almighty low blow, before hitting his F5 on the boards the pair had previously exposed and pinning him for the win.

