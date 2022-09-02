3 Non-PG statements made by Randy Orton in real life

Randy Orton is one of the best WWE Superstars of all time. Whether you refer to him as “The Viper”, “The Apex Predator,” or “The Legend Killer”, he has done it all in WWE and will continue to do so for at least another decade. However, Orton is no angel and has had his fair share of controversial moments inside and outside the ring.

Today, we take a look at three moments where Randy Orton made some non-PG statements in real life.

#3 – Being sexually suggestive to his wife

Randy shares a kiss with his wife, Kim.

Let's start this list with a tweet that Orton sent out to his wife, Kim, back in 2018. His wife had dropped Orton off at the airport and was not too happy about it. Randy responded with a sexually suggestive tweet to his wife, stating:

“Oh baby we got in though right before I left so you’d have a big (smile) on your cute little face when I was gone. Anticipate that return home booty I gotchoo”.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton on your cute little face when I was gone. Anticipate that return home booty 🤭 I gotchoo Kim Marie ❤️ @KimKlro I just dropped my husband off at the airport. How can I miss him already I just dropped my husband off at the airport. How can I miss him already 😔 Oh baby we got it in though right before I left so you’d have a bigon your cute little face when I was gone. Anticipate that return home booty 🤭 I gotchoo twitter.com/KimKlro/status… Oh baby we got it in though right before I left so you’d have a big 😊 on your cute little face when I was gone. Anticipate that return home booty 🤭 I gotchoo twitter.com/KimKlro/status…

As you can see, Orton was not shy at all about sharing his bedroom desires with his wife on social media.

#2 – Calling a fan “Ms. Piggy”

Randy Orton pictured with the fan he referred to as: "Ms. Piggy"

Randy Orton posted a picture back in 2016 that caused him a lot of problems on social media and with the WWE Universe. Orton tweeted a selfie with a fan, posting a caption with it that was clearly not in good taste. Orton said:

“Look [Kim Orton] I met the Latino Ms. Piggy today at the gym. I wish you were there to have a good laugh with me! #MsPig.”

Fans were angry and upset at the remark, which forced Orton to later post a public apology to anyone he may have offended with his tweet. Ironically enough, the fan in question was a stalker who had become obsessed with both Orton and his wife. Despite this revelation, that doesn’t justify Orton’s actions.

#1 – Randy Orton's twitter war with Soulja Boy

Stephanie✨ @StephanieHypes

Randy Orton v Soulja Boy WERE YOU AROUND WHEN THIS WENT DOWN?Randy Orton v Soulja Boy WERE YOU AROUND WHEN THIS WENT DOWN? 😂Randy Orton v Soulja Boy https://t.co/vdFW8R0A79

Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy stirred up the wrestling world last year in 2021, by calling the wrestling business “fake”. While it's not uncommon for certain people (in general) to have an issue with pro wrestling and call it phony or fake, but it’s a big deal when it comes to recognizable figures like Soulja Boy from the Hip-Hop industry to do so.

Orton retweeted and quoted a picture shared by WWE’s Twitter page that showed Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs all battered, bruised and scratched up from an episode of Monday Night Raw. Orton was quoted as stating:

“Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to make you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cutting those checks.”

The back-and-forth Twitter jabs between Soulja Boy and Randy Orton (seen above) led to “The Viper” challenging Soulja Boy to a fight, but was never accepted.

Here is another example of these tweets below:

Randy Orton-Soulja Boy Tweet Exchange

Orton is currently out of action due to injury and will not return until 2023. He and Matt Riddle teamed up together to form RK-Bro and began a rivalry with The Bloodline prior to Orton's injury.

