3 non-WWE stars who could be surprise entrants in the 2024 Royal Rumble match

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, WWE will present the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Over the years, the company has used this as a chance to push many of its current stars to the top of the card.

While the match looks to begin the important Road to WreslteMania's main event matches, the marquee contest has also brought in many big names from outside the company, given the battle royal's substantial historical importance.

Therefore, we will look at three top non-WWE stars who could make a surprise showing in the Royal Rumble match next year.

#3. Johnny Knoxville

One top name who made an appearance in the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble was Johnny Knoxville. The star of Jackass once again showed that he is willing to put his body on the line to entertain his fans.

Knoxville followed up this showing with a highly entertaining match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38 a few months later.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Sami Zayn hailed his match against Johnny Knoxville as one of the best of his pro wrestling career.

"It's one of my favorite matches ever," Zayn said. "I don't think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who's never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it. ... I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Given that he can handle himself in the ring and has a huge mainstream reach, Knoxville's return at the Royal Rumble would no doubt be a welcoming one.

#2. The Problem Child comes to WWE

In recent years, Logan Paul has established himself as one of WWE's biggest and most entertaining stars, with the Maverick currently reigning as the United States Champion.

Like Logan, his brother Jake has also made a big name for himself as a boxer, with his outlandish persona being a huge reason for people tuning into his fights.

At Crown Jewel in 2022, Jake did make an appearance in WWE as he looked to aid his brother in his match against Roman Reigns.

Given his athletic prowess and skills on the mic, Jake Paul would be a welcome addition to the WWE. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Logan was asked about his brother potentially joining him in the squared circle one day.

"It's tough, bro. He's a boxer. I'm a wrestler slash boxer. I think he's going to be focusing on boxing for a bit - but who knows? If I need some back-up and a big right hand I'm going to bring in my brother!" (H/T Daily Mail)

#1. Bad Bunny

Over the years, many big names from the world of sports and entertainment have looked to compete in a WWE ring. However, none have arguably impressed or put the time in more than Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican star has shown on multiple occasions that he is willing to put his brand to the side in order to sacrifice his body to put on a show for the fans.

The Grammy award-winning star made an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble, in which he exceeded expectations. He was also part of one of the best Premium Live Events of 2023 as he went one-on-one with his former tag team partner Damian Priest at Backlash in his home country of Puerto Rico.

One star who recently sent a warning to Bad Bunny about potentially returning to WWE was Logan Paul, who said in an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, that the rapper should be careful around him.

"I’m going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don’t want this smoke. I’m a Maverick, we eat bunnies for breakfast. He is good, but he’s scrawny. I’m pushing 250. That is the crazy thing in WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. Maybe I don’t know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let’s settle this in the ring.” (H/T Fightful)

Both Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have been two of the brightest sparks in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years. Therefore, a potential staredown at the Royal Rumble as well as a match at WrestleMania 40, could truly decide who the greatest celebrity turned pro wrestler is.

