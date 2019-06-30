×
3 Not-so-subtle shots that AEW fired at WWE as part of Fyter Fest 2019 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.30K   //    30 Jun 2019, 19:02 IST

AEW fired a number of shots at WWE last night
AEW fired a number of shots at WWE last night

AEW announced their arrival back at Double or Nothing which included a number of shots at WWE with the biggest moment coming when Cody Rhodes destroyed Triple H's throne as part of his entrance as a way of showing that The Game's reign over the wrestling industry was over.

In the weeks since Double or Nothing, WWE and AEW have seemingly sent a number of shots outside of the ring with the most notable one coming when WWE announced earlier in the week that they would be streaming Evolve's 10th Anniversary show on the same night as AEW's charity show Fight For The Fallen.

The tension between both companies is running high and since AEW took centre stage this weekend they were once again able to fire shots at WWE as part of their programming.

#3. That entrance?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks took a shot at WWE with their entrance
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks took a shot at WWE with their entrance

Kenny Omega teamed with The Young Bucks against The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid at Fyter Fest and it appears that the trio wanted to make their entrance memorable since they looked back at WWE history and pinpointed one of the funniest fan moments of all time.

Batista was once upstaged by a fan backstage when he was attempting to cut a promo and the fan then performed Batista's iconic entrance in front of him before running away from security. Ahead of Omega's entrance into the arena, a fan ran up to the top of the ramp and performed Batista's entrance before he was then knocked out by Kenny Omega.

It's such a subtle shot at WWE that many fans didn't even spot it, but it's definitely something that Omega and The Young Bucks thought about before they entered the arena last night.

Tags:
AEW Fyter Fest Cody Rhodes Triple H
