3 NXT call-ups underutilized by WWE on the main roster at the moment

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    27 Mar 2019, 20:50 IST

Asuka lost her SmackDown Women's championship to Charlotte Flair on the latest episode of SmackDown
Asuka lost her SmackDown Women's championship to Charlotte Flair on the latest episode of SmackDown

NXT is officially WWE's developmental brand. The yellow and black brand has a vital role of molding up Superstars and preparing them for their main roster debuts - on both RAW and SmackDown LIVE.

Superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks are the examples of a few NXT Superstars that have gone on to make a tremendous impact on the main roster.

However, not all Superstars can boast of a similar success story like the ones mentioned above. There have been various NXT Superstars and factions that have been entirely underutilized by Vince McMahon and the main roster creative.

Even though these Superstars had been the cornerstone of the success of NXT during their period with the yellow and black brand, they aren't seen in the same light on the main roster.

In this thread, we will take a look at a few NXT call-ups that have been squandered by WWE Creative.

#3 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode is now a part of Glorious Gable
Bobby Roode is now a part of Glorious Gable

Bobby Roode was a solid heel during his days with NXT. The Glorious One had a strong showing during his mid-card run in NXT. When the time came for Shinsuke Nakamura to get "promoted" to SmackDown Live, Roode stepped up and became the new NXT Champion at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, on the night before Royal Rumble 2017.

After dropping the NXT title to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Roode followed Nakamura to SmackDown LIVE.

However, his days on the blue brand was nothing but stale. Even after being known as an effective heel, the WWE officials debuted the Glorious One as a babyface. Roode quickly became nothing but an extravagant entrance.

Even though he became the United States Champion at Royal Rumble 2018, Roode had to drop the same to Randy Orton at Fastlane. Roode's switch to RAW killed the air time he got on the Blue Brand.

Now, Roode is in the tag team division with Chad Gable.

Sanjay Pradeep
