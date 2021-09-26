3 NXT Divas Who Can Move To Main Roster in WWE Draft 2021

On October 1 & 4, the WWE Draft 2021 will be held, and some top-notch female talent on NXT 2.0 can be moved to the main roster.

There's a lot of talent going to waste because of poor management or. WWE Draft 2021 is a great chance for talent management to push some of the top female talents of NXT 2.0 further up.

Three female superstars named here may make the move to the main roster during the forthcoming WWE Draft 2021. Let's take a look.

#3 Io Shirai

Io Shirai belongs to a very small but distinguished group of female high-flyers in WWE. It would be beneficial to move 'The Genius of the Sky' to the main roster since she's one of the best-decorated NXT Women's Champions.

She is one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, which also includes Zoey Stark. Those who've followed Shirai know how great she is in singles competitions. She might be able to have some interesting first-time brushes with top stars if she moves to the main roster.

#2 Dakota Kai

NXT TV hasn't seen Dakota Kai much since she lost last month's NXT Championship match to her former friend. It appears the NXT creative team isn't planning much for the former champ.

This might mean that she gets drafted into the main roster in the upcoming WWE Draft 2021. In that case, it would be an excellent move.

﻿#1 Raquel Gonzales

Among the most intimidating women in WWE is NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzales. In the ring, she displays a powerful presence and has a robust build. It is high time for her to leap to the main roster after dominating the NXT for so long.

It won't take her long to become one of RAW or SmackDown's top female stars. She may end up feuding with Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, etc. if she is given the chance. The WWE Draft 2021 is the perfect time for her to move to the main roster.

