3 NXT Superstars who can fill Roman Reign’s void on Raw

NXT is giving rise to some terrific wrestlers

On October 22, we saw Roman Reigns walk out on Raw to cut one of the most heartfelt and emotional promos in the brand’s history.

He revealed that leukemia, a blood cancer which has affected his life before, had returned to put his life in danger, and therefore he had to vacate his Universal Championship and do battle with the disease first before he can return back to claim what’s his.

Wrestlers are usually irreplaceable, as each has his own style, skills, persona, and experience who they display night after night to entertain fans. However, after a wrestler retires or takes a break, a company usually brings in new superstars to fill the void that they leave on the brand.

Being one of the top faces on Raw, Roman Reigns has left an unfillable void which will leave fans feeling his absence for a few weeks.

There are many wrestlers in the NXT at the moment who are doing extremely well, and are waiting for their call-up to the main roster. Many wrestlers from the NXT have received a call-up in recent times but failed to get equal opportunity on the main rosters, others have been lucky enough to get enough push.

While there is no way for one wrestler to equally replace another wrestler, let’s take a look at 3 wrestlers who are ready to move on to the main roster from NXT and could go on to become a part of the elite wrestlers who are fighting at Reigns’ levels.

#3 EC3

Ethan Carter III

At 6’2” weighing 105kgs, he can match Roman Reigns in size, strength, and built, and he also wants to shave John Cena’s head.

With that said, there is a possibility that EC3 may be heading to the main roster soon and getting into a feud with John Cena, a man who works tirelessly to put newer talent on top.

EC3 is undoubtedly one of the better wrestlers on the NXT brand who has a good amount of strength, is good on the mic, and has been a part of some great rivalries. The only thing lacking in his WWE career is a championship.

Even though saying that EC3 can work his way up to a Universal Championship bout, or even an Intercontinental Championship match, within the first year or so of his main roster debut is a long shot, you can’t deny how much push a wrestler can get when Mr. McMahon wants to make a star.

