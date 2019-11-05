3 NXT Superstars who Vince McMahon would love to have on RAW or SmackDown in the near future

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 07:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT raiding SmackDown

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

NXT has reached new heights under Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The Black and Gold brand has come a long way from being WWE's development Brand. The credit has to go to both legends as they have made sure that NXT is recognized on the world stage.

Now they are reaping the rewards as NXT has officially become the third official brand on the WWE television. And they will now battle both RAW and SmackDown for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

That said, it is quite obvious that some Superstars from NXT will be drafted to RAW or SmackDown in the near future and the opposite can also happen as stated by Triple H on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast.

There are some Superstars currently on the NXT roster who Vince McMahon would love to have with him, and also Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard on RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

So, on that note, let's take a look at the three NXT Superstars who are destined to move to RAW or SmackDown in the years to come:

#3 Keith Lee

Vince McMahon has this undeniable love for big men in the wrestling industry and you can't help but think that he is definitely keeping close tabs on NXT's Keith Lee.

The 34-year-old 150 Kg wrestler is a freak of nature as no one would really believe that he hits near-perfect moonsaults on his opponents in almost every match, which he does. His suicide dives are also amazing to watch; yes you heard that right - suicide dives!

He oozes class, charisma and can put on classic matches with almost anyone in the squared circle. These traits of his haven't gone unnoticed and it's just a matter of time before Vince McMahon changes his Brand. Lee, unquestionably, has the look of a future world champion, and if he is booked right, everyone in the WWE Universe will 'Bask in his Glory.'

1 / 3 NEXT