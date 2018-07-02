3 of the most overrated stars on the WWE roster

Disclaimer: This list is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda

An overrated superstar is a star who is considered better and more important than he really is. Concisely, A star gets more praise and respect than he actually deserves. WWE management

Many WWE fans have complaints against WWE officials that they often push stars who are undeserving and overestimated. Hardcore fans admire ring-work and passion whereas Vince Mcmahon and company often admire star-power and physical looks.

Overrated stars often receive criticism from fans as such stars are considered unworthy and unsuitable for the position that they are in. A perfect example of an overrated star in the past is Hulk Hogan. Hogan was WWE's biggest star in the 1980s and early 90s, but when you look at his in-ring work and mic work, you realize that he didn't deserve all the success that he achieved.

Moreover, there were more skilled and talented stars like Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat who were way more deserving of the success that Hogan achieved. Likewise, stars like Goldberg and John Cena also fall under the same category. Fans believe that it is because of such stars like Cena and Hogan that many deserving stars are often overlooked by the WWE management.

On today's roster, many superstars are given more opportunities and privileges than others whereas many fans feel that they are ineligible for such concessions. Fans criticise such stars for their lack of skill and prowess. They feel that there are other stars who are much more talented than these overrated individuals yet such stars are often deprived of special opportunities.

WWE's roster is loaded with talented individuals, hence it is extremely tough for management to provide appropriate opportunities for suitable stars.

This article will focus on current WWE superstars who have achieved more success than they were worthy of or they have failed to live up to their potential and fans' expectation. Let's take a look at 3 of the most overrated stars on WWE's roster today.

3. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE champion and a former United States champion. He is one of the top heels on the Raw roster and was in the main-event scene for much of 2017 on Smackdown Live.

With all due respect to Jinder, he didn't deserve to be WWE champion given that WWE had better options. Jinder's wrestling arsenal isn't that impressive at all. His ring-work is below par for a main-event calibre superstar. The Khallas is one of the least satisfying finishing moves in recent memory. Long chin-locks and countless punches with a small dose of superkicks and power moves are all we see in a match involving Jinder Mahal.

His matches are often boring and he rarely puts on a good match. Jinder is often 'carried' to good matches by the likes of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

His promos are often degraded with breaks and cracks in his voice. The only reason why WWE pushed him was to attract the Indian audience. WWE wanted to expand its fan base in India and wanted a face Indian fans could connect with.

Jinder isn't a main-event calibre superstar, he should stay in the mid-card and should never become world champion ever again.