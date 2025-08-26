  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Opponents Stephanie Vaquer can face for the Women’s World Championship following WWE RAW

3 Opponents Stephanie Vaquer can face for the Women’s World Championship following WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 26, 2025 08:58 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer is the former NXT Women
Stephanie Vaquer is the former NXT Women's Champion (Credits: WWE.Com )

Naomi relinquishing the WWE Women's World Championship following her pregnancy announcement has landed the RAW women's division in jeopardy, especially the number one contender, Stephanie Vaquer, who was set to compete for the title at the Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

The latest edition of RAW saw General Manager Adam Pearce announce that Stephanie Vaquer would not get a chance to compete for the championship at the premium live event this weekend. However, La Primera remains the number one contender, and her mystery opponent will be revealed next week.

In this listicle, we will discuss three names who could emerge as Vaquer’s opponent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

#3. Former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY

The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase during Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY at Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion. She defended her title in a triple threat match at SummerSlam 2025.

Therefore, former champion SKY never got a rematch for her gold. Hence, Pearce may hand her a title contest against Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Ad

#2. Rhea Ripley

The Nightmare has been a savior of the women's division for an extended period and is still considered a top contender. The Stamford-based promotion has recently been crafting a saga for Ripley on the red brand involving Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY.

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Rhea Ripley nailing a massive victory over Roxanne Perez. The General Manager could announce the former Judgment Day member as Stephanie’s mystery opponent and arrange the match between the two for the vacant title at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad

#1. Bayley

The Role Model has been undergoing a transition lately, and the Stamford-based promotion has been building it every week with some personalized vignettes.

It appears that the former WWE Women's Champion may evolve into a bipolar heel and face persona. In a shocking twist, Bayley may be introduced as Stephanie's opponent, kicking off a new era in the RAW women's division.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications