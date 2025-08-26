3 Opponents Stephanie Vaquer can face for the Women’s World Championship following WWE RAW

Naomi relinquishing the WWE Women's World Championship following her pregnancy announcement has landed the RAW women's division in jeopardy, especially the number one contender, Stephanie Vaquer, who was set to compete for the title at the Clash in Paris 2025.

The latest edition of RAW saw General Manager Adam Pearce announce that Stephanie Vaquer would not get a chance to compete for the championship at the premium live event this weekend. However, La Primera remains the number one contender, and her mystery opponent will be revealed next week.

In this listicle, we will discuss three names who could emerge as Vaquer’s opponent.

WWE @WWE Stephanie Vaquer will still get her WWE Women's World Championship match but it will NOT be THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash in Paris 😭 #WWERaw

#3. Former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY

The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase during Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY at Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion. She defended her title in a triple threat match at SummerSlam 2025.

Therefore, former champion SKY never got a rematch for her gold. Hence, Pearce may hand her a title contest against Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

#2. Rhea Ripley

The Nightmare has been a savior of the women's division for an extended period and is still considered a top contender. The Stamford-based promotion has recently been crafting a saga for Ripley on the red brand involving Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY.

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Rhea Ripley nailing a massive victory over Roxanne Perez. The General Manager could announce the former Judgment Day member as Stephanie’s mystery opponent and arrange the match between the two for the vacant title at Crown Jewel: Perth.

#1. Bayley

The Role Model has been undergoing a transition lately, and the Stamford-based promotion has been building it every week with some personalized vignettes.

It appears that the former WWE Women's Champion may evolve into a bipolar heel and face persona. In a shocking twist, Bayley may be introduced as Stephanie's opponent, kicking off a new era in the RAW women's division.

