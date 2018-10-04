3 part-timers rumoured to get a decent run in 2019

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.18K // 04 Oct 2018, 20:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bill Goldberg recently teased a possible return to the WWE ring

In the past few years or so, WWE has completely handed the baton to the new generation of superstars. And with Roman Reigns taking over John Cena as the new top babyface of the company, it could be said that the 'Modern Era' is in full force in the WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, given the lack of a strong and legit draw currently in the WWE, we get to see WWE, time and again depending upon the 'Attitude Era' superstars or better known as part-timers to draw people to major pay-per-view and events.

The upcoming event, WWE Super Show-Down features the likes of The Undertaker, HHH and The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, some all-time greats of the WWE and the following Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia can also vouch for the same.

Well, apart from this, rumors of a few part-timers coming back to the WWE for a decent run in 2019 have been making rounds for quite some time now.

So, without further ado, I present to you three part-timers who may get a decent run in WWE in 2019.

#3 The Rock

The Rock is rumoured to win the Royal Rumble 2019

Last time The Rock had a decent run in WWE was way back in 2013 when he defeated CM Punk for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble and then went on to clash with John Cena at the following Wrestlemania.

Since then The People's Champion has made a few appearances here and there and also featured in a squash match where he made quick work of Eric Rowan at Wrestlemania 32 but never featured in a proper feud.

However, the betting odds declares The Rock to win the Royal Rumble next year and according to a report of Cagesideseats, The Brahma Bull may go on to win the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 35 against Roman Reigns.

Also, the recent report of TheDirtySheets reveals that the Saudi General sports authority wishes to see The Great one carry the title when WWE travels to the Middle East next year and has offered a whopping US$24 million to The Rock to appear as the Champion.

Thus, a potential run for The Brahma Bull may totally be on the cards in 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT