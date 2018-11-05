3 Pay-Per-Views Which Could Suffer from Triple H’s Injury

Plans for WrestleMania will need to be changed

Triple H has always been regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the WWE. Even in this day and age, as new wrestlers constantly come into the company, The Game has proven to be as good as anyone else even when he only wrestles part-time.

Triple H has been used by the WWE on and off during high profile matches and events. He was recently made a part of The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, and once again at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Being one of the top draws in the WWE, Triple H has been able to work extremely well with whatever feud the creatives have trusted him with. His power of authority has also worked in his favor when It comes to building on previous and new rivalries.

Therefore, it can be assumed that the WWE would want him to work at their big-four events for some time to come. However, Triple H picked up an injury at Crown Jewel which could have hampered their plans.

A torn pectoral is what Triple H is tending to at the moment, and the injury can take up to five or even six months to heal properly. Judging by the extent of the injury, it was extremely impressive to watch him finish the match at Crown Jewel against the Brothers of Destruction in the fashion he did.

His injury could, however, affect the WWE’s future plans as they are constantly banking on him to be part of big ticket feuds. Let’s take a look at the three pay-per-views which could suffer the most due to the legend’s injury.

#3 Survivor Series 2018

Survivor Series is next in the line of pay-per-views for WWE in the month of November. Survivor Series is famous for its 5-on-5 elimination tag team match between Raw and SmackDown, and even last year we saw one great match which headlined the event.

Last year, Triple H made himself a part of Team Raw with Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe. In a match dominated by Team Raw, Triple H scored the final pin on Shane McMahon awarding the victory to Team Raw.

Braun Strowman scored the most eliminations, while him and Triple H were the final two left standing for the red brand.

This year similarly, amid the power struggle in Raw between Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle, we could have seen Triple H become a part of the match as he is still one of the best wrestlers on the red brand.

Sadly, that won’t be the case anymore with his injury and Survivor Series will see either Baron Corbin or Kurt Angle lead Team Raw.

