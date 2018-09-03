3 phrases Micheal Cole should stop using on commentary

We don't want to hear that

Micheal Cole is a wrestling veteran and has commentated a lot of matches since his debut in 1997. The former journalist has been a part of some grueling storylines and amazing segments on WWE television, but if I were to pick my favorite, as a Stone Cold Fan, nothing beats this!

WWE is a company that is headed by Vince McMahon, and the man is behind everything spoken on WWE television. His words have created a stir, and so when he asks his commentators to use some words, they have to agree to it.

Micheal Cole has done a lot of things in the WWE including his own segment of disrespects at Jerry Lawler before their Wrestlemania match as well as other segments that were funny and not so funny at the same time. The commentator created compelling television with his skills and if we were to believe he is someone that hypes the matches behind the desk with the way he speaks. Although he is hardly in the ring and if he is there it is either for a special interview or something that will make the show or storyline better.

His work is definitely great, but in the course of his communication he uses some words that have become mundane or are so predictable that people hate to hear them and with that in mind I talk about 3 phrases that Micheal Cole should stop using effective immediately:

#3 Its Boss Time

Sasha Banks is a great female performer and has raised the stakes of the women's division with her amazing work skills and performance inside the ring. She goes by the gimmick 'The Boss,' and the WWE has pushed her to a great level wherein she performed inside Hell In A Cell and also headlined Raw's main event.

It is always good to talk about her performance and skills but when Micheal Cole mentions the phrase during her entrance, and I Quote,'The Boss Time,' fans on tv become annoyed, and the same can be understood by the comments mentioned in the video above.

It's a good idea to drop a phrase than to make a wrestler obscure due to a phrase.

