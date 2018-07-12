3 possibilities for Braun Strowman's cash in

Braun Strowman is the current WWE Money in the Bank holder after winning the briefcase last month. Mr. Monster in the Bank has history on his side when it comes to cashing in his contract, as only a handful of superstars have ever gone on to lose after cashing in the briefcase.

Strowman does not need a briefcase to defeat even the best that the company has to offer, this makes him a daunting prospect if he were to cash it in after the champion has had a grueling match.

Strowman's strength and power puts him as the odds on favorite to be the next Universal Champion, unless there is to be a cruel twist of fate that denies him.

Of course Braun does not necessarily have to cash in the briefcase after a match, he could choose to pre-book his match, as Rob Van Dam did in 2006 at ECW One Night Stand. He could even cash in during a singles match, making it a triple threat, as Seth Rollins did during the main even of WrestleMania 31.

Strowman has been on a roll as of late, winning both the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match and the Money in the Bank contract.

The Monster Among Men has dominated the Raw roster and with the Money in the Bank briefcase in his enormous hands, the Universal title could be next.

#1 Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar

Strowman vs Lesnar could be booked for SummerSlam

One potential scenario for Strowman's cash in would be for him to schedule a match with the Universal champion Brock Lesnar. It would be unusual for the Money in the Bank holder to pre-arrange a match, but given Lesnar's part time appearances, it may be necessary.

Strowman can also be further positioned as the unstoppable force, not needing to be the opportunist who cashes in during or after a match, but rather somebody who can pick his moment and win the title.

With Lesnar sure to drop the Universal title soon and potentially take some time off, a match with Strowman looks to be the logical step. With all the momentum behind the Monster Among Men, it now seems the perfect opportunity to put Raw's number 1 championship on the 6 foot 8 giant.

This match could happen on SummerSlam or even on an episode of Monday Night Raw. If WWE wanted to go for the shock factor, they could have Lesnar in the ring with Heyman cutting a promo, then Strowman coming out, cashing in on Lesnar and ultimately defeating him to take his title.

Lesnar and Strowman could then have a big rematch at SummerSlam before The Beast leaves for UFC.