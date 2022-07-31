3 possible directions for Becky Lynch following WWE SummerSlam

Following yet another immaculate match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair; Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai shocked us all by showing up to the biggest night of the summer!

While there was a brief stand-off between all 5 women, it hasn't been made clear why Bayley, Kai, and Air Io have decided to target The EST. Regardless, judging by how electric the crowd was, the storyline is secondary for the time being. It was just great seeing them back!

With that being said, the million-dollar question is, what's next for Becky Lynch? While there are plenty of directions WWE could decide to go with her following SummerSlam, here are a few possibilities.

#3 Becky Lynch reverts back to being a babyface

Becky has done a masterful job of portraying a semi-deranged heel with an obsession for reclaiming Monday Night Raw's top prize in the Women's Division, and it's no secret that Big Time Becks is a humble soul behind the scenes. Given that we live in a day and age where kayfabe is almost dead, Beck's likability makes her all the more cheerable.

But, if you vouch for kayfabe and prefer to stick strictly with storylines and in-ring drama, Becky shook hands with Belair moments after their match. For what it's worth, the Lynch/Belair alliance is one of, if not the most, probable choices in regards to the direction WWE plans to go in this case.

#2 Becky Lynch takes some time off

While she is still very much in her prime, this doesn't negate the fact that Big Time Becks has some big-time responsibilities outside of the wrestling world pertaining to parenthood.

Moreover, Lynch has been wrestling since she was a teenager. This is a great example of her immense passion for pro wrestling. At the age of 35, she's done just about everything a WWE Superstar can do, and her credentials have certainly earned her a WWE Hall of Fame headline slot once she's finally ready to call it quits.

Sometimes, when a wrestler reaches a certain level of success, the number of dates they wrestle decreases. They become more or less an attraction for the bigger events. Consequently, there may be times when we don't see her as much, not now, but probably in the near future.

#1 Big Time Becks wins the WWE Raw Women's Title back, eventually

If you're new to WWE, it might be easy to believe that Becky Lynch has always been booked to look like the mega star we've come to know and love in 2022. However, this simply wasn't always the case.

Despite being crowned the first ever WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in 2016, Lynch quickly fell from grace a year later, as her time in WWE programming drastically declined during that period.

Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, asserted a reign of dominance and was one of the key reasons Becky became The Man in the first place.

Fans grew sick and tired of seeing Flair always main eventing, and they voiced their opinion quite loudly in the form of booing The Queen out of the building when she recaptured the WWE SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam in 2018.

Moreover, those very fans gave Lynch a standing ovation when she attacked Flair after their match that night. Not long after, The Man moniker was born, and Becky Lynch has since then been a beloved babyface in the fans' eyes regardless of whichever role she portrays on TV.

With that amount of support, it's not a stretch to believe she'll be back on top sooner or later.

