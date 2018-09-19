3 possible directions for Jeff Hardy

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.94K // 19 Sep 2018, 14:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy was involved in a brutal match at HIAC

This past Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Jeff Hardy took on his arch-foe, Randy Orton, in a gruesome match that lived up to the match's billing, hype and name.

Hardy took some serious punishment, Orton's brute offense was reminiscent of an Attitude Era themed hardcore match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Orton pulled Hardy's earlobe with a screw-driver that left fans horrified and terrified. However, Hardy's night wasn't over yet as the high-flyer went face-first through a table after jumping from the top of the cell while swinging in full force.

Hardy was noticeably hurt and was stretchered out of the arena. It was later reported that he was coughing up blood and was experiencing excruciating abdominal pain.

Hardy wasn't seen on SmackDown Live either but did compete in a live event earlier this week. Thus, indicating that the stretcher angle was a work.

That leaves us with the question: What's next for the Charismatic Enigma?

#3 Continuation of the feud with Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a thorn on Hardy's side lately

Something tells me that the epic rivalry between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy is far from over as WWE teased another chapter between the two rivals at this week's SmackDown. In fact, I think that the match inside Hell in a Cell was a catalyst for something greater in the near future.

Although Hardy was absent on SmackDown Live, Orton was involved in a backstage segment where he was re-watching and savoring his punishment on Hardy at Hell in a Cell with a production crew member.

My expectation is that WWE is allowing Hardy some time off to sell his injuries and to support his brother (Matt Hardy) who recently retired and his family.

I expect him to return after two weeks to set up a rubber match with Orton at WWE Super-Show Down in an Iron-man match or a Three Stages of Hell match.

1 / 3 NEXT