3 Possible Endings to Ronda Rousey vs Dana Brooke on Raw

Will Becky Lynch play a hand in the outcome of the match?

During a segment on Raw on March 11, 2019, Ronda Rousey was interrupted by Dana Brooke. Dana wanted to shut down the Raw Women’s Champion, and also wanted to demand a match for the title.

Ronda was frustrated as Dana interrupted her to answer the non-existent open challenge for her championship, and threw the jobber around like a rag doll. Referees ended the beating, forcing the champion to the back while they checked on Brooke.

This helped WWE further fine tune the image they are trying to build of Ronda Rousey before WrestleMania 35, as the no non-sense badass Champion is willing to say whatever she wants and do whatever she wants.

Surprisingly though, WWE has decided to schedule a match between Ronda Rousey and Dana Brooke for the Raw Women’s Championship for next week’s episode.

Here are three possible ways that the match could end if it goes ahead according to schedule.

#3 Ronda squashes Dana Brooke

Ronda Rousey has squashed half of Raw's women's roster

WWE has left no stone unturned in their quest to prove Ronda Rousey’s dominance on the main roster. She has been given numerous squash matches to prove her dominance and the same is expected to continue till her WrestleMania 35 bout against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Last week on Raw we saw Ronda make quick work of Dana Brooke when she interrupted the Raw Women’s Champion. Dana has been pushed very low on the main roster and has never been the best of wrestlers.

Therefore, it makes sense that WWE will use Dana as bait to once again show Ronda Rousey’s power and dominance before the WrestleMania 35 clash.

WWE could go the extra mile and make it a very quick squash match without much time waste to make it one of the quickest matches ever.

Ronda was known to end matches rather quickly in UFC, and WWE could cash in on that point and make her match against Dana the fastest pin/submit in women’s wrestling.

