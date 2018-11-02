3 Possible Endings to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at Crown Jewel

It could be the most energetic match on the card

Crown Jewel will see a host of championship matches being battled for in Riyadh, along with the first ever WWE World Cup.

While Raw will only see its Universal Championship being battled for, the SmackDown brand will witness all its titles being put on the line.

As the Raw tag team championship finds itself in a limbo, all eyes will be on the SmackDown Tag Team titles as two of the best tag teams in the WWE will do battle to win the championship currently held by The Bar.

Since The New Day has already been champions on a few occasion, The Bar remain the favorites to retain the titles to increase the value of the championship on the blue brand.

With the addition of Big Show to their side, The Bar is now stronger than ever and have evened out the numbers game against the former champions who defended each championship they held under the free-bird rule.

With the match between the two goliaths of the WWE tag team division only a few hours away, let’s take a look at 3 possible endings to their match and how it can lead to a better storyline.

#3 The Show Bar wins

Why is Big Show even a part of The Bar?

The Bar beat The New Day for the SmackDown championship with help from their newest recruit The Big Show. Now The New Day is coming back for what’s theirs, and to create a new record by winning the championships back.

As much as that sounds tempting, there is a greater chance of The Bar keeping their titles at Crown Jewel with the help of Big Show once again.

The pairing of Big Show with The Bar is quite odd, and the three men have nothing in common, but once The Bar is helped by the big man once again there is a possibility of us finding out why Big Show has teamed up with The Bar.

The Bar has only recently won the championships and is one of the best tag teams in the WWE today, and therefore there is a great chance of them retaining the titles with Survivor Series on the horizon.

