3 Possible Endings to the WWE Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Ali Akber // 02 Nov 2018

Will we witness at surprise during the WWE Championship match?

With the Crown Jewel event only a few hours away, fans can’t help but speculate the outcome of each and every match that will be a part of the event.

While the Universal Championship and the World Cup tournament are the two red-hot bouts that the fans will be looking forward to, the value of the WWE Championship match has fallen slightly due to Daniel Bryan’s replacement with Samoa Joe.

Even though Bryan’s absence will be felt, Joe is one of the top heels on the main roster along with Randy Orton and The Miz, and there remains little doubt that we will witness yet another physical and extremely personal bout between the two men.

As the men begin to do battle for the biggest prizes in the WWE on Friday evening, let’s take a look at 3 possible endings to the WWE Championship match which could possibly spill over to some really good storylines going forward.

#3 AJ Styles wins clean

This won't be the first time the two men come face to face

The most obvious outcome of the match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. Styles has been holding the WWE Championship for a long time and justifying it with each and every performance.

Just like CM Punk, and unlike Brock Lesnar, fans are still not bored of seeing him as the champion and that comes as a big surprise since the SmackDown locker room is filled with some well deserving superstars.

Since Samoa Joe has already received a few matches in the past where fans believed he would win the title, the same didn’t happen which ensured that the WWE is in no mood to give the injury-prone wrestler a run with the top championship.

Samoa Joe has not won a single championship on the main roster yet which says a lot about where the company wants to see him. Therefore, as Daniel Bryan’s replacement for the match, Samoa Joe should most likely lose the match clean to AJ Styles.

Daniel Bryan was already slated to lose his bout at Crown Jewel against AJ Styles, and he did lose to him on the match at SmackDown before the event. That is reason enough to believe that AJ Styles won’t be dropping the title any time soon.

