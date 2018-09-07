3 possible feuds the Big Show will get involved in upon his return

The Big Show is set to return soon

Big Show has been WWE’s largest athlete since Andre the Giant. He’s been a star player for the company and has brought them a lot of attention over the years. Very few stars have been able to pull eyes on the company like Big Show has during his illustrious career.

The big man has won numerous titles over the year during his time with the company. He even won the Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy in 2015 to stamp his size and authority in the company. He’s WWE’s 24th Triple Crown Champion and 12th Grand Slam Champion.

Big Show’s last feud was with The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman in 2017. On the September 4 episode of Raw, the two men collided inside a steel cage in a match which was won by Braun Strowman.

Big Show was slammed through the Steel Cage to the floor by Strowman and was aided backstage by the staff. This was used to write Big Show off television as he required hip surgery at the time.

Braun Strowman power slammed Big Show through the cage

Since then, it was being perceived that The Big Show is now retired and will not be making his in-ring presence felt any time in the future. However, there are reports that Big Show has now recovered and wants to return to the ring as soon as possible.

It is interesting to note that the superstar is now advertised for WWE Super Show-Down, which is scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia. This could possibly mean that the giant will be making a surprise entry during one of the matches or segments, picking his next opponent.

The Big Show could get involved in a feud with the following 3 possible men upon his return to the squared circle.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is yet to make a statement on Raw

Bobby Lashley recently returned to the WWE, only to find that the WWE Creative had no story for him at the moment. It’s painful to watch the way he is being used on TV, he deserves a major push, or at least some meaningful matches to announce his dominance.

Big Show, just like John Cena, has helped the WWE put many stars over the top by taking the fall and selling impressive victories. A feud between Lashley and Show could get The Dominator involved in a meaningful storyline at last, and beating The Big Show on a few occasions will surely help him make a statement on the main roster.

