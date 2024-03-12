3 possible finishes for Becky Lynch and Nia Jax's Last Woman Standing Match on WWE RAW - Change in WrestleMania plans?

WrestleMania 40 is less than a month away, and Becky Lynch has a huge task ahead of the extravaganza, as Nia Jax has been hovering over Lynch's head for quite some time. This week on RAW, the Irresistible Force delivered a bold statement by obliterating The Man backstage along with Liv Morgan.

With WrestleMania XL knocking on the door, WWE could unravel huge surprises next week in the Last Woman Standing match between Lynch and Jax. The outcome of the bout could have major implications for The Show of Shows, which might change the landscape ahead of the two-night extravaganza.

Let's look at three possible finishes for Becky Lynch and Nia Jax's match on Monday Night RAW next week.

#3. Becky Lynch wins the match fair and square

The rivalry between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch has reached a whole new level on Monday Night RAW. However, it could finally see its last chapter next week with The Man getting a huge victory over the Irresistible Force.

It is because Lynch desperately needs momentum ahead of her huge match at The Show of Shows. Besides, she has been portrayed as the underdog against Nia Jax for weeks now. Hence, she could finally get a shot at redemption next week.

A dominant victory over Jax will allow Big Time Becks to regain her momentum on the road to WrestleMania, thus making her look like a legitimate threat to Rhea Ripley. Hence, the Last Woman Standing match could end with Becky Lynch standing tall over the 39-year-old.

#2. Rhea Ripley wreaks havoc in the match

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley has preferred to stay out of harm's way, as she has not involved herself in any physical altercations with her WrestleMania 40 challenger. However, with it being a Last Woman Standing Match next week, The Eradicator could interfere and wreak havoc in the match.

Ripley could do that in order to make the bold statement that she runs the WWE women's division. She could destroy Nia Jax and Becky Lynch in the process, giving a glimpse of her sheer dominance.

As a result, the high-stakes match between Lynch and Jax could end in a no-contest. This will allow WWE to protect both women, portraying Rhea Ripley as a dominant force ahead of WrestleMania 40.

#1. Nia Jax winning and getting added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

WWE could drop a bombshell next week on Monday Night RAW in the Last Woman Standing match, which could change the entire roadmap for the Women's World Championship ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Nia Jax might pull off a huge upset and defeat The Man next week on the red brand. She could stand tall over Lynch's carcass, proving her dominance and demanding to get a spot at the Philadelphia extravaganza.

As a result, WWE could add her to the Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 40, thus making the Women's World Championship bout a Triple Threat Match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

