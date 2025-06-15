3 possible main events for WWE Evolution 2

WWE will be showcasing the second iteration of Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13, 2025. The all-women's event is making a comeback after seven long years and is bound to feature several high-profile matches.

Here are three such matches that WWE could choose as the main event of the all-women Atlanta PLE:

#3. Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have been entangled in a feud since March 2025, when the latter dethroned Mami to become the Women’s World Champion. Notably, while The Eradicator took a clean loss, she pinned the blame for her defeat on Bianca Belair, who was watching the main event of RAW alongside the commentators after her Elimination Chamber victory.

While Ripley did get distracted because of The EST of WWE, she voluntarily took her eyes off an opponent she had never defeated in singles competition before. The title loss almost turned Mami into a heel, and she forcibly inserted herself into the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. However, her effort went in vain as the Damage CTRL member retained the gold in the Triple Threat Match by pinning Belair.

While Rhea Ripley has softened towards IYO SKY right now and has better relations with her, she is still gunning for the title. WWE could build their feud in the next few weeks, especially since Mami has been eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The company could also give the Aussie a full-fledged heel turn and make her collide against SKY in the main event of Evolution 2.

#2. Nia Jax vs Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton turned bitter rivals on the very first episode of SmackDown this year. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force, winning the WWE Women’s Championship. Prior to this, the duo had worked together and helped each other in securing the top gold and the MITB contract, respectively.

While Naomi and Jade Cargill are also after Tiffy’s championship, right now, Nia Jax has a big score to settle against her former ally. She has already rekindled her feud with Stratton and landed an Annihilator on her on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Now, The Buff Barbie could go on and defend her belt in the main event of Evolution 2 and try to put her biggest enemy down once and for all.

#1. Liv Morgan and Nikki Bella got personal this week

Nikki Bella made her WWE return on this week’s episode of RAW. While praising the women’s division, the Hall of Famer mentioned several names but left out Liv Morgan. While it isn’t clear if this was intentional, The Judgment Day member took offense and interrupted her in-ring segment.

The Miracle Kid stated that she was the Women’s World Champion for the majority of last year and was also a record-breaking tag team champ. Getting personal, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion said that Bella didn’t mention her because she was jealous. Elaborating further, Morgan took a dig at the former two-time Divas Champion and said that she had a title and a man, while Bella didn’t.

Clapping back, the Hall of Famer alleged that she believed her man, Dominik Mysterio, actually belonged to Roxanne Perez. She also asked Liv Morgan to congratulate Roxy for stealing Dom and a spot at the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Interestingly, Perez had defeated Morgan, Ripley, and Kairi Sane in a Fatal Four-Way qualifier just earlier the same night. Angered by this, The Miracle Kid hit Nikki Bella with an ObLIVion.

With two of WWE’s massive names across different eras, the Stamford-based promotion could build this feud up and easily give it main event status. Moreover, Triple H could even make The Bella Twins go for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution 2. It will be interesting to see which matches make up the final card of the premium live event on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

