3 Matches we could possibly see at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia show is now called WWE Super ShowDown. The show will be held on 7th June at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah. It will be the company's third show to be held in Saudi Arabia as two shows were held last year.

WWE signed a ten-year deal with the Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, and as part of the agreement, WWE will host shows there for ten years. The Greatest Royal Rumble was held in April, while Crown Jewel took place in November last year. The two shows definitely achieved gigantic success and the company will be hoping to see the same result next month.

Since the Saudi Arabian fans love to see legendary Superstars of the past, the show will feature some colossal names such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and many more are on the card.

Three bouts are already confirmed for the show. The Undertaker will take on Goldberg for the first time, while Randy Orton will face Triple H. Similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble last year, there will be a 50-man Royal Rumble match. Three weeks are left for the show and some more matches will announced in the next few weeks.

Here we discuss three matches we could see at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and the McMahon family has developed significantly in the last few weeks. The feud began after Reigns arrived on SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up and attacked Vince McMahon.

Shane McMahon, who is the son of Vince McMahon, attacked Roman Reigns several times in the past couple of weeks. Along with Elias, Shane McMahon put his hands on Reigns multiple times on RAW and SmackDown Live. The feud is gradually developing and the two men could collide in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns will tussle with Elias at Money in the Bank and it should be an easy win for Reigns at the XL Center. Shane McMahon will square off with The Miz on Sunday but their feud is expected to end on Sunday as they already fought at the Showcase of Immortals. Considering the storyline between Reigns and Shane McMahon, they have a bright possibility to meet at Super ShowDown.

