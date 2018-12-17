3 possible opponents for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35

Rajarshi Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 169 // 17 Dec 2018, 04:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe is an exceptionally talented wrestler

Samoa Joe is a name which stands for destruction. He is one of the best brawlers currently on SmackDown Live, and, is a former NXT Champion as well. Joe knows how to cut good promos and is an a complete entertainer.

He loves to rattle his opponents and tries to get under their skin. He has delivered some high quality matches in the past, and, is a top notch player.

The question which is hovering around in the mind of every WWE fans is that, whom shall Samoa Joe face at WrestleMania 35? He is a big time player, and, his opponents at WrestleMania should be as good as Joe is.

Currently, he is feuding against Jeff Hardy, but it is unlikely, that the duo would square-off at WrestleMania against one another. Here are 3 possible candidates who could ideally face Joe and give him a neck to neck fight.

#3 The Undertaker

Joe vs Undertaker will be an epic battle

The Undertaker does not need any introduction. He is a living legend and is perhaps the greatest superstar of all time. He possesses an impeccable record at WrestleMania. He has won 24 matches, and, lost only twice.

However, The Undertaker has never faced someone like Samoa Joe in his career. He is likely to participate at WrestleMania 35, and, the best possible opponent for him would be Samoa Joe.

On the other hand, Samoa Joe is not getting the proper booking he deserves. The best way to utilize his potential would be to make a match at WrestleMania between him and the Undertaker.

This match could be a career elevating match for Samoa Joe. If he can beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, it would be like an icing on the cake. It could be The Undertaker's best match at WrestleMania till date.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement