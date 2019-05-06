3 Possible WWE opponents for The Undertaker at the Saudi Arabia Event

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 553 // 06 May 2019, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will face The Deadman in Saudi Arabia?

With WWE setting another date for an event of unparalleled proportions in Saudi Arabia, fans are all geared up to watch the Superstars of yesterday come face to face with superstars of today.

Just like we’ve witnessed in the past, many legendary Superstars make a return from retirement or a hiatus to take part in an event held in Saudi Arabia similar to what we saw twice last year.

This year will be no different, as Saudi Authorities will open their treasure chests to lure some legendary Superstars to take part in the event being held on their soil.

With that said, we can expect The Undertaker to be among the many names who will compete at the event. The Superstar made his presence felt the night after WrestleMania 35 to confirm that he is still with the company.

In this article, we will look at the three possible superstars who might get a match against The Deadman at the event.

#3 Randy Orton

The Legend vs. The Legend Killer?

One of the most beloved heel in WWE’s history, Randy Orton has made a name for himself like no other superstar has. He can go on a losing spree without a single person doubting his ability and can score the biggest wins against the biggest legends without surprising anyone.

Randy Orton and The Undertaker have battled in the past, and have a history which dates back over a decade.

A match between these two wrestlers would be a treat for new and old fans of WWE and could make a great addition to the event line-up at Saudi Arabia.

Instead of using Randy Orton in a multi-person match, WWE should focus on using the Superstar on his own to pull a lot of fans to the arena at Saudi Arabia, and if he is booked in a match with The Undertaker, the task will become all the easier.

