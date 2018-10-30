3 possible outcomes of Crown Jewel WWE spoiled this week on Raw

Crown Jewel will feature the first ever WWE world cup to determine the 'Best in the world'

Given WWE Crown Jewel is just 2 days away, the recent go home edition of WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw did well hype the mega event. Though it was jam-packed with action and emotions, it received mixed reviews from the audience.

While the opening segment featuring Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman was easily the highlight of the show, the main-event involving DX and the Brothers of Destruction was a bit disappointing. Also, WWE officially replaced John Cena with Bobby Lashley for the World Cup and went on to reveal the brackets for the epic contest.

As expected, the episode featured the continuation of the existing feuds however, WWE creatives did spoil a few possible outcomes of Crown Jewel.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 possible outcomes of Crown Jewel, WWE spoiled this week on Raw.

#3 Brothers of Destruction being victorious

The Brothers of Destruction will take on DX in an epic tag team match this Friday at Crown Jewel

The Brothers of Destruction are all set to clash with the DX in an epic encounter this Friday at Crown Jewel. While both teams have been firing verbal volleys on each other week after week, the recent go home episode of Raw featured the DX duo and the Brothers of Destruction coming face to face before their iconic clash which was ended by The Heart Break Kid, Shawn Michaels superkicking The Deadman from behind.

Given the DX duo got better of the Brothers of Destruction this week on Raw, a win for brothers at WWE Crown Jewel looks likely. However, given the rumoured match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, expect things to turn chaotic. A win via disqualification looks totally on the cards for the Brothers of Destruction which would then set up the rumoured clash beautifully.

