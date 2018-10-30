×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 possible outcomes of Crown Jewel WWE spoiled this week on Raw

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
354   //    30 Oct 2018, 22:06 IST

Crown Jewel will feature the first ever WWE world cup to determine the 'Best in the world'
Crown Jewel will feature the first ever WWE world cup to determine the 'Best in the world'

Given WWE Crown Jewel is just 2 days away, the recent go home edition of WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw did well hype the mega event. Though it was jam-packed with action and emotions, it received mixed reviews from the audience.

While the opening segment featuring Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman was easily the highlight of the show, the main-event involving DX and the Brothers of Destruction was a bit disappointing. Also, WWE officially replaced John Cena with Bobby Lashley for the World Cup and went on to reveal the brackets for the epic contest.

As expected, the episode featured the continuation of the existing feuds however, WWE creatives did spoil a few possible outcomes of Crown Jewel.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 possible outcomes of Crown Jewel, WWE spoiled this week on Raw.

#3 Brothers of Destruction being victorious

The Brothers of Destruction will take on DX in an epic tag team match this Friday at Crown Jewel
The Brothers of Destruction will take on DX in an epic tag team match this Friday at Crown Jewel

The Brothers of Destruction are all set to clash with the DX in an epic encounter this Friday at Crown Jewel. While both teams have been firing verbal volleys on each other week after week, the recent go home episode of Raw featured the DX duo and the Brothers of Destruction coming face to face before their iconic clash which was ended by The Heart Break Kid, Shawn Michaels superkicking The Deadman from behind.

Given the DX duo got better of the Brothers of Destruction this week on Raw, a win for brothers at WWE Crown Jewel looks likely. However, given the rumoured match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, expect things to turn chaotic. A win via disqualification looks totally on the cards for the Brothers of Destruction which would then set up the rumoured clash beautifully.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Brock Lesnar The Undertaker Leisure Reading
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
3 Possible Endings for the Universal Championship match...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
3 rumoured matches which must happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 biggest losers if Crown Jewel goes ahead in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
3 results for the Tag Team Match at WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises At Crown Jewel That Would Shock The WWE Universe
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: D-Generation X vs The Brothers of...
RELATED STORY
3 things Dean Ambrose could do at WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
8 predictions for the WWE Crown Jewel match card
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us