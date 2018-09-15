3 possible outcomes of Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell

Will we have a new champion this Sunday?

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been involved in a bitter feud since before WWE SummerSlam 2018. After having held the title for over 300 days and setting a new record, it seems like the champion has finally met his match.

Joe arrived back on the scene and has immediately stamped his authority over the heel roster of SmackDown Live. He is a world-act and you’d never see him break character. There were reports that a Joe win over Styles at SummerSlam was planned, but reversed last minute to ensure the feud goes on for longer.

This means that there are greater odds of Joe winning the title at Hell in a Cell than Styles retaining the championship. Currently, there are very few men on the blue brand who are worthy enough of holding the title and justifying it. Joe is at the top amongst those men.

A victory at Hell in a Cell would boost his career and provide a breath of fresh air for the WWE Creative and fans. After all, Joe has the potential to become the new face of SmackDown Live and carry the brand forward.

With Survivor Series on the horizon, a heel SmackDown champion against a face Raw champion will highlight the event more than two faces going at each other.

Lets look at three possible outcomes of the scheduled match between The Samoan Submission Machine and The Phenomenal One.

#3 Disqualification

AJ Styles has been pushed to the limits

It’s strange that after their bout ended in a disqualification at SummerSlam 2018, this match will still be under regular rules. A No-Disqualification match between the two men would have added spice and flavor to the event and made it much more physical than it’ll already be.

With that said, it is possible that WWE is once again planning to take this match into a disqualification of one of the superstars in order to continue this highly indulging feud between SmackDown’s biggest babyface and baddest heel.

If this is the case, then their next match at the WWE Super Show-Down will be a No-Disqualification match and reach a decisive end.

