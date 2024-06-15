3 Possible reasons why AJ Styles lost the I Quit match at Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 kicked off with an electrifying I Quit showdown between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes, a match that surely marked as a banger. The Phenomenal One put forth his finest effort to gain the Undisputed WWE Championship and force The American Nightmare to utter the words I Quit, but Rhodes managed to emerge as the victor.

The match's ending received mixed reactions from fans, as Rhodes held steel steps in his hands when Styles finally said, "I Quit."

However, in this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why the former Bullet Club leader lost against Cody Rhodes in this Scotland premium live event.

#3. WWE already has long-term plans for Cody Rhodes as champion

One possible reason AJ Styles lost at Clash at the Castle could be WWE's long-term plans for Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. This is evident from the post-match events when Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline appeared, indicating an upcoming clash between Sikoa and Rhodes for the title.

Additionally, eagle-eyed fans noticed Randy Orton staring at the championship, hinting at a likely Rhodes-Orton match in the coming months.

These hints suggest WWE has significant plans for The American Nightmare as champion in the near future and never intended to take the title from Cody too soon. Hence, this could be one of the probable reasons behind AJ Styles' loss at Clash at the Castle.

#2. To have AJ Styles quit SmackDown

AJ Styles defied the authority of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to secure a rematch against Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. However, with Styles losing the I Quit match, he might be on his way out of the blue brand.

It’s probable that in the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis will mock Styles’ loss, emphasizing how he suffered an embarrassing defeat despite getting the rematch by faking his retirement.

This could escalate tensions between Aldis and the veteran, leading to the 47-year-old star quitting SmackDown. To set this scenario in motion, WWE likely had Styles lose tonight’s I Quit match.

#1. Styles might be on his way to a temporary retirement from WWE

Another possible reason behind AJ Styles' loss could be his potential temporary retirement from WWE. There's an assumption that Styles might be heading to TNA Wrestling for a short final run before eventually making his comeback to the Stamford-based company.

Suffering an embarrassing defeat at Clash at the Castle could be a way to write him off television, paving the way for Styles to announce his temporary hiatus from WWE.