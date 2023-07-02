3 possible reasons why LA Knight lost at Money in the Bank

The highly anticipated Money in the Bank 2023 traditional men's ladder match has concluded, featuring several thrilling highlights. Logan Paul and Ricochet were involved in an intense table spot during the match. After a series of back-and-forth actions, Damian Priest emerged as the unexpected winner.

In the final moments of the match, Priest tossed Knight from the top of the ladder and claimed the MITB briefcase. The UK crowd seemed to appear disappointed with the self-proclaimed Mega Star's loss. Despite the tremendous support from the WWE Universe, he lost the match.

Now, let's delve into the potential reasons behind LA Knight's loss at Money in the Bank 2023.

#3. LA Knight winning Money in the Bank is predictable

With considerable anticipation and overwhelming fan support, it was widely speculated that La Knight was the frontrunner to win the MITB briefcase. Given the constant teases and hints about his potential cash-in, many fans predicted that he would win MITB 2023.

Consequently, if LA Knight had emerged victorious in the ladder match, it may have led to a somewhat predictable outcome for this traditional match. So it appears that the company aimed to deliver an ending or winner that defied fan predictions.

Damian Priest, despite being somewhat underrated among fans in terms of winning the match, emerges as a surprise victor. Many fans had placed their predictions on either Knight or Logan Paul, making Priest an unexpected winner.

#2. Not the perfect time for LA Knight's big win

The self-proclaimed Megastar, LA Knight, has undoubtedly received a significant push from WWE. He has also garnered a great reaction from the crowd. However, it may not have been the ideal time or opportunity for him to secure a major victory. If Knight were to win the MITB briefcase and subsequently have a failed cash-in, it could potentially diminish the momentum and hype surrounding him.

There have been instances in the past where the crowd has turned on a superstar after winning the championship through a MITB cash-in. Therefore, it presents an opportunity for the Stamford-based promotion to carefully build up Knight's character.

So that when he eventually achieves a significant milestone like winning the World Championship, the crowd will continue to support him even as the champion.

#1. WWE can make him champion without the MITB briefcase

The traditional ladder match at Money in the Bank is primarily aimed at making new main-event stars in WWE. In this context, Damian Priest appears to be in greater need of the MITB briefcase than Knight. Priest had been involved in high-profile matches recently, and giving him the MITB contract would align with his current trajectory.

While LA Knight has enjoyed strong support from the crowd, it is worth considering that the company can position him as a championship contender without needing the MITB contract. With his popularity and the fans' backing, he can be a formidable threat to the current World Champions in the company.

So these seem to be the possible reason behind Knight losing the MITB ladder match.

