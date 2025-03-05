3 Possible replacements for Naomi on WWE SmackDown

Naomi entered the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match this past week in Toronto and ended up being the first one to be eliminated from the match. However, the former Women's Champion was not pinned or submitted. Rather, she was not able to compete after a brutal assault, which led to her elimination.

Right after the bell rang for the match, Jade Cargill made a blockbuster return to the company and unleashed an attack on Naomi. Bianca Belair was left crying inside her pod as Cargill unleashed her wrath before making her way out of the arena, which eventually led to Naomi being stretchered out.

Following the assault, it is clear that The Glow won't be back on WWE TV for a few weeks. Her absence on SmackDown could lead to a new name replacing her on the blue brand. Let's check out a few names who could replace her.

#3. Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator lost her Women's World Championship on RAW this week, which has left her WrestleMania plans completely uncertain. Rhea Ripley has been the face of RAW for quite some time now and has managed to place herself among the top women in the entire industry.

After her loss on RAW this week, the former champion could quit the red brand and join SmackDown, to open a new door of opportunities on the Road to WrestleMania. Ripley could have some incredible matches against the likes of Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and more if she decided to move to the blue brand.

#2. Naomi's attacker, Jade Cargill

The Storm's return at Elimination Chamber was a massive shocker for the entire WWE Universe. While Jade Cargill's return was speculated in Toronto, nobody expected her to return right away and attack Naomi before the Women's Elimination Chamber match properly kicked off.

After taking her out of action, Jade Cargill could replace Naomi on the blue brand, something the latter herself did. While it is still unknown if Naomi attacked Cargill, she did replace one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions right after the star was taken out of action. Cargill replacing Naomi would be the perfect storyline, eventually leading to the latter's return and an all-out war between the two women.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch

The Man has been out of WWE since May 2024, and her return has been speculated a plethora of times over the past few months. Becky Lynch is one of the greatest women to ever step foot in the ring, and the WWE Universe has been missing the star in the company.

Lynch could end up returning to the blue brand and replacing Naomi to kick off some fresh rivalries ahead of WrestleMania. The Man could compete for the Women's United States Championship to elevate the title's status and get a potential run as champion.

Fans will have to wait and see who replaces Naomi on the blue brand and what her return timeline looks like in the coming weeks.

