3 possible scenarios for this week's NXT (18th March 2020)

Looking at what happened on NXT last week and stating the possible scenarios we could witness this week.

It will feature three scenarios and these should be regarded as opinions.

This happened!

Like every other WWE show this week, NXT - this Wednesday - will come live from the Performance Center. With no live audience to cater to, Triple H might be looking to do something different.

Last week's NXT was an incredible show, which ended in a huge fight between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The Broserweights continued their brilliant run as they successfully retained the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

Furthermore, Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea Ripley, while Tegan Nox and Mia Yim joined Chelsea Green, as two more Superstars were added to the number 1 contender's Ladder Match at NXT Takeover: Tampa.

We are set to witness many fallouts from last week's battles and here, we are going to suggest three possible scenarios for the Black and Gold brand this week.

#3 Dominik Dijakovic turns heel

After what we saw on last week's NXT, one can say that the possibility of Dominik Dijakovic turning heel has increased. Keith Lee, after retaining his NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, was blindsided by Damien Priest.

When Lee got back to his senses, he saw Dominik Dijakovic - who was chasing Priest. The Limitless One didn't know he was attacked by The Archer of Infamy and he slammed Dijakovic on the mat, thinking that he was the one who instigated the attack.

Dijakovic was only trying to help and he wouldn't have liked the way he was greeted by his long time foe. That means, we might possibly see Lee issuing an apology to Dijakovic this week, only for the latter to take his revenge on the NXT North American Champion and turn heel in the process.

#2 William Regal takes a beating from Johnny Gargano

After witnessing an incredibly brutal fight between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa last week, NXT's General Manager William Regal will address the situation about the same on the Black and Gold brand this Wednesday night.

It's quite possible that either Gargano or Ciampa might make their way to the ring when Regal is holding the mic, and in order to establish The Heart of NXT as the heel in this program, we might possibly see him attack NXT's General Manager.

Ciampa, as usual, might try to make the save but until then, Gargano might have done his work and escaped.

#1 Cracks appear between Roderick Strong and Adam Cole

Could it finally happen? Could we finally see some disagreements and cracks in the relationship between The Undisputed Era?

This week, Adam Cole will celebrate his record-breaking NXT Championship reign and if there's someone - other than Cole - who has everything to become the NXT Champion, it is Roderick Strong.

Despite the brotherhood that The Undisputed Era share, there has to be some amount of jealousy within the group. Furthermore, Velveteen Dream stating that he used Strong as a stepping stone to go after Cole could have hurt the ego of the Messiah of the Backbreaker. So much so, that he might be inclined to finally step out of the shadow of The Panama Playboy and make a name for himself.

This week, we might see Strong and Cole enter into an argument that might heat things up and also, possibly mark the beginning of the end for The Undisputed Era.