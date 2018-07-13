3 potential challengers for AJ Styles at SummerSlam

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.84K // 13 Jul 2018, 20:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles

The WWE Championship will be on the line this Sunday at Extreme Rules when AJ Styles defends his coveted championship against the Bulgarian Brute - Rusev, in a singles match.

This feud seems like a placeholder or filler feud for AJ Styles before SummerSlam and is expected to be a one off. Unfortunately for Rusev and his fans, it won't be the greatest Rusev Day as recent rumors and betting odds indicate Styles as the favorite to win this match.

SummerSlam is the second biggest event of the year and WWE needs a WWE championship match that is worthy of such a massive stage. Last year we saw Jinder Mahal defend his WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura in what was an underwhelming and terrible match.

The match was overshadowed by Raw's Fatal Four Way that had Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman battling for the Universal Championship.

The WWE championship must not be overshadowed by the Universal Championship this year at SummerSlam which is why WWE must have a blockbuster WWE championship match.

The Universal Championship match at SummerSlam will involve Brock Lesnar, so SmackDown Live must have a WWE Championship match that can rival Lesnar's star-power.

After overcoming the challenge of Rusev, Styles should move onto a new challenger for the Biggest Event of the Summer.

AJ Styles has run roughshod over the SmackDown Live roster as the WWE Champion. He has been at the top of the food-chain since November 2017 after defeating Jinder Mahal to become the WWE Champion.

He has been champion for around 250 days, defeating the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and John Cena during his long reign.

Since his reign has been so long, it has gotten pretty stale, this is why it would be a wise decision for Styles to drop the title at SummerSlam.

Let's take a quick look at three superstars who could face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

#3 Randy Orton

AJ Styles vs Orton

Randy Orton is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but is expected to be back in time for SummerSlam. If Orton is cleared to return before SummerSlam, he should target AJ Styles upon returning to television. Orton vs Styles is a dream match worthy of main eventing SummerSlam or even WrestleMania.

These two have faced off only once in a singles match in March 2017 to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Orton emerged victorious in that match.

Styles and Orton have never had a full fledged feud ever before. Both stars are in the twilight of their careers which is why they must feud together immediately.

Orton vs Styles is a money making match. This match could be the catalyst for a Randy Orton heel turn. Orton could attack Styles after losing the match or could embrace the dark side before the match to win the title.