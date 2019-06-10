3 Potential contenders for Finn Balor’s Intercontinental Championship after Andrade

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 10 Jun 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will step up to Balor next?

While Finn Balor’s first reign as the Intercontinental Champion did not last too long when he was involved a rivalry with Bobby Lashley, he’s been able to do a good job in his second reign as champion.

His most interesting rivalry after winning the title for the second time came against Andrade, and after their match at Super ShowDown, where The Demon managed to successfully defend the title, it seems like Balor will be moving on to another challenger soon.

With the Wild Card Rule in effect, the number of men who could challenge Balor has almost doubled, and Balor is now no longer restricted to defending the championship only on the blue brand.

WWE is currently building towards its next pay-per-view called Stomping Grounds, and it's more than likely that they will build towards a new challenger for Finn Balor’s title.

Who will step up to The Extraordinary Man in the coming weeks? We'll take a look at the three possible options.

#3 Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy had a great run as the Cruiserweight Champion

Becoming a top superstar in WWE requires a lot of talent and courage, and Buddy Murphy has all that and much more which has helped him compete on 205 Live and NXT in the past.

After the Superstar Shake-up, Murphy was moved to SmackDown Live and has been waiting for his first rivalry on the blue brand. He teased a feud with his former 205 Live nenemesesli moving to the main roster but the feud hasn’t really played out yet.

Murphy was the Cruiserweight Champion heading into WrestleMania 35 and was a worthy champion for almost six months before losing it to Tony Nese at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Advertisement

Balor works extremely well with other lightweights and athletic Superstars, and Murphy could surely get a huge boost if he gets into a rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion for the title.

Murphy has a tendency to play a really good heel character, and their feud will surely go a long way in forming Murphy's first impression for the fans.

1 / 3 NEXT