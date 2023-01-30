3 potential directions for Brock Lesnar following Royal Rumble 2023 

Following his return on the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar made a spectacular entry into the Men's Rumble Match. After entering the Rumble at #12, The Beast Incarnate eliminated three WWE Superstars in quick succession.

However, his dreams of winning the Men's Rumble match were shattered after he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty has been on a roll ever since dominating Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022 and him eliminating The Beast last night was another feather in his cap.

Following Lesnar's shocking elimination from the 30-Men Royal Rumble Match, one thing that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is what is next for The Beast Incarnate?

In this piece, we look at three potential directions for Brock Lesnar following Royal Rumble.

#3. Entering the Elimination Chamber match

Following a successful Royal Rumble, WWE's focus now shifts towards Elimination Chamber 2023. While there have been rumors of Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the event, nothing has been confirmed yet.

If that doesn't happen, we could witness The Tribal Chief defending his title in an Elimination Chamber match. Given how Brock Lesnar and The Head of the Table share quite a bit of history between them, The Beast could be one of the WWE Superstars to enter the chamber.

Lesnar could compete with five other men inside the chamber in a bid to become the new Undisputed Universal champion.

#2. A feud with Gunther following the showdown in the Royal Rumble Match

Current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been a force to reckon with on the blue brand. The Ring General has picked up huge wins over some high-profile names in the company to make a name for himself.

GUNTHER had a strong showing in the Royal Rumble match last night. Things stood still when he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar. The duo's showdown in the Men's Rumble Match has been one of the most talked about things on social media.

Given how things unfolded in the Rumble, it wouldn't be wrong to say that a potential Lesnar vs. GUNTHER match seems inevitable. However, it will be interesting to see if it happens at the Elimination Chamber or if WWE saves it for The Show of Shows.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley part III

As mentioned earlier, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW to cost Bobby Lashley his United States Championship match against Austin Theory. However, The All Mighty hit back at The Beast by eliminating him from the Royal Rumble last night.

One should not forget that the duo have some unfinished business between them, given how their match ended in a controversial fashion at Crown Jewel 2022. Hence, WWE could reignite the Lesnar vs. Lashley rivalry, leading to a potential match between the duo.

Are you excited for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashely III? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

