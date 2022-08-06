3 potential directions for the WWE's Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament

Here's some good news for the WWE Women's Division. Authority figure Adam Pearce recently announced that the long awaited tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Titles is set to get underway this Monday Night on Raw.

As you may know, former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi had a bit of a dispute with WWE management. As a result of the conflict, the duo walked out during an episode of Monday Night Raw this past May and the titles have been vacant ever since.

But that was then and this is now. It's a new day and a new era appears to be upon us. What does this mean for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament?

Well, the most accurate answer is that no one really knows. But as a consolation prize for reading this far, here are a few possibilities.

#3 IYO SKY and Dakota Kai win the tournament and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

In a shocking turn of events, this year's SummerSlam featured the return of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Though it wasn't made clear why they formed an alliance, the trio engaged in a brief staredown with Bianca Belair and "The Man" Becky Lynch that same night.

2 days later on Raw, the fists and the kicks began to fly. The new villainous faction commenced beating down the likes of Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and the current Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It's obviously too early to say at the moment, but Iyo and Dakota could possibly become the next WWE Tag Team Women's Champions. On the other hand, Bayley could reignite her feud with The EST, Bianca Belair.

#2 Sasha Banks and Naomi make their return

In less than a month, we've seen the returns of the recently released Dakota Kai and Karion Kross. Bayley and IYO have also made their returns and Brock Lesnar literally lifted the ring with a tractor.

To quote Michael Cole's clap back at Cory Graves from SummerSlam: "A lot has changed." The point is, it's certainly not a stretch to believe that Sasha and Naomi will make a return given the fact that the company is under new management.

Team Boss 'n' Glow's dispute with WWE's higher ups went down months before Vince resigned. With a few new faces heading up WWE's creative team, the two sides have reportedly reached some sort of agreement.

While it's not a 100 percent guarantee, here's hoping they return soon. If they aren't featured in the tournament, then around Clash at the Castle, maybe?

#1 NXT Women's Tag Team Champions vs. WWE Tag Team Champions

Much like the main roster Women's Tag Titles, the NXT Tag Team Championships are also currently vacated. This is due to the fact that Cora Jade got all salty and turned on her partner Roxanne Perez after feeling that the latter took her for granted.

She'd vacate the titles via dropping her championship in the trash. The following week, Alundra Blayze made a surprise appearance on NXT and announced that a tournament will be held in order to crown the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

When you think about how similar this is to the main roster plus the fact that it isn't uncommon for Raw and SmackDown superstars to show up on NXT, it's not hard to believe that a program between the winners of both tournaments might happen in the future.

