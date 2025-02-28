3 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

The February 28, 2025, edition of SmackDown will be the final televised show before Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Much of the card for the upcoming PLE has been set, but tonight's show could be intriguing.

Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the United States Championship against LA Knight. Chelsea Green will also face a mystery opponent. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus and Cody Rhodes are also scheduled for appearances.

On that note, let's look at three potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to regain the United States Championship

LA Knight defeated The Miz a couple of weeks ago to reinsert himself into the US Championship picture. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Knight at Survivor Series 2024 to win the title and retained his title via disqualification.

The rivalry might have gone longer than most expected it to, but it could hopefully come to an end tonight. The Megastar's US Championship reign was universally praised, but Nakamura's run has fallen flat.

Hence, Triple H may feel compelled to give the championship back to Knight. A BFT could spell doom for Nakamura's US Title reign tonight.

#2. SmackDown ends in a confrontation between Triple H and Cody Rhodes

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Cody Rhodes will meet The Rock again. The Final Boss wanted Rhodes to give him his soul and become his champion, seemingly turning heel in the process.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who helped Rhodes finish his story, had a word with The American Nightmare on RAW. The WWE Champion could receive advice from Triple H, who engineered his story and knows The Final Boss too well.

Hunter could inform Rhodes of The Rock's mind games, manipulative tactics, and power-hungry behavior. Triple H has shown great admiration for the WWE Champion. Thus, his words would carry great meaning.

#1. Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton send a message to Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Last week, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae got the better of Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton. However, SmackDown this week will head to Toronto, where Stratus is a hometown hero.

Hence, the Hall of Famer is likely to get the last laugh before the colossal Tag Team match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The former Women's Champion could address the live crowd only to be interrupted by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

The segment would quickly go sideways and end with Stratus and Stratton sending a message to Jax, their primary target, by taking out LeRae. This would help them build momentum heading into Elimination Chamber.

